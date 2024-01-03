BDA ready with tenders for sewage treatment plants at Karanth Layout

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the notification on allotment of sites for the public in Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout to be out shortly, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has readied tenders for two Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs). They will be submitted to the government’s Tender Scrutiny Committee for approval on Wednesday, a senior official said.

The layout comprises 34,000 sites -- of which 30,000 are ready for allotment in the first phase -- developed on 3,546 acres and 12 guntas, extending across 17 villages in North Bengaluru.

The official told TNIE, “The tender for the design, construction and commissioning of the STPs is ready, and the project is totally estimated to cost around Rs 200 crore. The plants will be installed in two villages of the layout. One STP can treat 25 Million Litres Per Day (MLD) of waste water, while the bigger one will treat up to 50 MLD. They will treat all the waste water from the layout as well as houses or smaller layouts in the villages regularised by the Supreme Court-appointed Justice A V Chandrashekhar Committee.”

The treated water will be used in parks, gardens as well as fire hydrants, another official said.

The tender covers allied infrastructure like 6 reinforced cement concrete wet walls cum pump houses, 8 machine hole pumping stations and all electro-mechanical instrumentation.

“After the committee gives its consent, the bidders will be given a month to apply for it. The deadline for completion of the STPs after the contract is finalised is 24 months. It includes operation and maintenance for five years,” he added.

With the Cauvery Water Supply Stage Scheme V set to supply drinking water to this area, BDA will also call for tenders to build a Ground Level Reservoir (GLR) shortly. “The reservoir should have a storage capacity of 45 lakh litres,” another official said.

