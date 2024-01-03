Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A month after DKS’ order, SP Road still in a shambles

SP Road Traders’ Association president Ramesh Dhoka pointed out that the stretch is perennially in a bad condition due to high density of traffic.

Published: 03rd January 2024 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2024 11:09 AM

Motorists and pedestrians face a nightmare due to the pathetic condition of SP Road. Dy CM DK Shivakumar’s intervention has also not helped

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: During one of his city rounds on December 2, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar directed the BBMP to fix potholes and repair the stretch of Pailwan M Krishna Road, next to Dasappa Hospital.

Now a month has passed by, but the condition of the road is still the same. Interestingly, the Palike head office is just a few minutes away from the stretch.  

SP Road Traders’ Association president Ramesh Dhoka pointed out that the stretch is perennially in a bad condition due to high density of traffic. This has affected their business as the bad road creates traffic jams, he said demanded that this should be addressed. 

“I have written many letters to officials in the past. We have also written to senior police officers and the BBMP Chief Commissioner to look into the issue, but the matter has remained unresolved,” said Dhoka.

Savithri Akki, Executive Engineer, Major Roads, South Division, said the roads come under BBMP wards and now the officials have written a letter asking the Major Roads section to take it under its jurisdiction and also proposed for white topping of the stretch.
 

