Bengaluru: Three-day millet fair from Jan 5, to promote organic foods

BENGALURU: The city will host a three-day millet fair at Palace Grounds from January 5. Seminars, workshops, talks, exhibitions and food stalls will be the highlight of the Millets and Organics International Trade Fair-2024, being organised by the state government.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur and Meghalaya are participating in the fair.

Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy told reporters on Tuesday. “The three-day fair will give an opportunity to people to learn about organic millet farming. Farmers’ workshop will be in Kannada, and state agriculture and horticulture university scientists will speak to them about the latest developments, best practices, and technology in organics, millets and natural farming sectors. Along with this, they will get to know how to add value to the millets they grow.”

Cash incentive of Rs 10,000 given to farmers will be enhanced in the coming year, the minister said. Organic and millet farming organisations, marketers, exporters, retailers, farmer groups, regional federations, organic input organisations, state and central government departments and other organisations will participate in the exhibition.

Karnataka’s millets and organic products will be exhibited on the theme ‘Karnataka: Cultivating Diversity, Harvesting Prosperity’.

The minister said at the fair, wholesale and bulk buyers from across India and other countries can directly connect with farmers and producers to facilitate trade deals and access new market opportunities.

Visitors will also get a chance to relish various millet meals and snacks. “There will be nearly 300 stalls at the trade fair and we are expecting over 2 lakh people to attend this year,” he added.

