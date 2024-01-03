Crime graph zooms in Bengaluru, 22.3K more cases filed in 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is an increase of 22,331 registered crime cases in 2023 over 2022 in Bengaluru city, which recorded 68,518 crimes in 2023, compared to 46,187 cases in 2022.

The State police chief’s strict instructions to all police stations to register all complaints received on 112 and e-FIRs is believed to be the reason for the increase in number of cases registered in 2023. Police stations had received warnings of strict action if they refused to file complaints.

There is a rise in NDPS cases registered in 2023, as compared to 2022. Under the NDPS category, in 2022, the city police had seized 4,228kg of narcotic substances worth Rs 92.70 crore. In 2023, police recovered 39,156kg of drugs worth Rs 103 crore. Police arrested 4,399 drug peddlers, including 99 foreign nationals.

Under gambling, 147 cases were registered for cricket betting, and 229 accused were arrested. Under COTPA, 1,270 cases were registered and action was taken against 1,388 people. Following the Attibele fire cracker shop accident, police booked 39 cases under the Explosive Substances Act, and arrested 49 people. In 2023, 92 cases were registered against foreign nationals for overstaying and other violations.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: There is an increase of 22,331 registered crime cases in 2023 over 2022 in Bengaluru city, which recorded 68,518 crimes in 2023, compared to 46,187 cases in 2022. The State police chief’s strict instructions to all police stations to register all complaints received on 112 and e-FIRs is believed to be the reason for the increase in number of cases registered in 2023. Police stations had received warnings of strict action if they refused to file complaints. There is a rise in NDPS cases registered in 2023, as compared to 2022. Under the NDPS category, in 2022, the city police had seized 4,228kg of narcotic substances worth Rs 92.70 crore. In 2023, police recovered 39,156kg of drugs worth Rs 103 crore. Police arrested 4,399 drug peddlers, including 99 foreign nationals.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Under gambling, 147 cases were registered for cricket betting, and 229 accused were arrested. Under COTPA, 1,270 cases were registered and action was taken against 1,388 people. Following the Attibele fire cracker shop accident, police booked 39 cases under the Explosive Substances Act, and arrested 49 people. In 2023, 92 cases were registered against foreign nationals for overstaying and other violations. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp