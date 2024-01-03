'Peach' perfect bridal couture

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Along with the many beginnings for the New Year, there is also a chance to add some new colours to the wardrobe. Pantone announced its 2024 Color of the Year, Peach Fuzz, which is more of a pastel tone and drastically different from the previous year’s Viva Magenta.

The colour is supposed to evoke a feeling of kindness and warmth, spreading the message of caring and sharing. Can the colour be a part of an Indian wardrobe? Absolutely, say designers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

“It’s a universal colour that can suit many Western styles and Indian sensibilities. It is compatible with the Indians’ wheat-ish skin tone, but people with a darker complexion could blend it with different colours like burgundy and black to give a good contrast,” explains designer Laxmi Krishna.

Last year saw an array of weddings with brides in pastel pink lehengas. Stylist Varshini Janakiraman mentions it could definitely happen. “The colour can make for a beautiful bridal lehenga. While red on your D-day is always going to be evergreen, many Gen-Z brides don’t mind going for an off-beat colour and surprising everyone. The baby pink brought in a smooth transition to peach to be more easily acceptable. So it will be interesting to see different hues of peach in upcoming weddings,” shares Janakiraman.

If you are going for a peach colour, it’s also important to have the right kind of makeup. Celebrity makeup artist Manasa Vihana says peach allows for playing with bold colours.

“Since peaches are in a lighter shade, you can go bold with makeup. If you are going for an Indian bridal look, smokey eye makeup, along with shimmery bronzer and nude lipstick will look good. For a Western look, I would suggest going for a hot pink lipstick with winged liner or foxy liner and tinted blush,” explains Vihana, who also mentions that if you want to tone it down a bit for a brunch or a day event, a dewy look never fails.

Peach at home

Being a colour that can blend in well, Peach Fuzz gives you a great chance to bring home that warmth that can make you feel cosy and cure all the stress of the day.

Interior designer Swathy Sivaraman says your home becomes a canvas, and the Pantone Color of the Year is the vibrant stroke that defines a new chapter in design.

“Be fearless, and try to incorporate it in unexpected ways - from daring accent walls that will draw the spotlight to quirky furniture pieces that become conversation starters,” says Sivaraman.

Points to note:

Walls: Architecturally, consider an accent wall in classic blue, along with the Pantone hue. Paired with neutral walls, it creates a timeless canvas.

Cushions and Sofa: If you are incorporating the Pantone colour in cushions, opt for a sofa in deep blue, grey or cappuccino shade. It lets the cushions serve as intentional accents within the overall design.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Along with the many beginnings for the New Year, there is also a chance to add some new colours to the wardrobe. Pantone announced its 2024 Color of the Year, Peach Fuzz, which is more of a pastel tone and drastically different from the previous year’s Viva Magenta. The colour is supposed to evoke a feeling of kindness and warmth, spreading the message of caring and sharing. Can the colour be a part of an Indian wardrobe? Absolutely, say designers. Kareena Kapoor Khan“It’s a universal colour that can suit many Western styles and Indian sensibilities. It is compatible with the Indians’ wheat-ish skin tone, but people with a darker complexion could blend it with different colours like burgundy and black to give a good contrast,” explains designer Laxmi Krishna. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Last year saw an array of weddings with brides in pastel pink lehengas. Stylist Varshini Janakiraman mentions it could definitely happen. “The colour can make for a beautiful bridal lehenga. While red on your D-day is always going to be evergreen, many Gen-Z brides don’t mind going for an off-beat colour and surprising everyone. The baby pink brought in a smooth transition to peach to be more easily acceptable. So it will be interesting to see different hues of peach in upcoming weddings,” shares Janakiraman. If you are going for a peach colour, it’s also important to have the right kind of makeup. Celebrity makeup artist Manasa Vihana says peach allows for playing with bold colours. “Since peaches are in a lighter shade, you can go bold with makeup. If you are going for an Indian bridal look, smokey eye makeup, along with shimmery bronzer and nude lipstick will look good. For a Western look, I would suggest going for a hot pink lipstick with winged liner or foxy liner and tinted blush,” explains Vihana, who also mentions that if you want to tone it down a bit for a brunch or a day event, a dewy look never fails. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PANTONE (@pantone) Peach at home Being a colour that can blend in well, Peach Fuzz gives you a great chance to bring home that warmth that can make you feel cosy and cure all the stress of the day. Interior designer Swathy Sivaraman says your home becomes a canvas, and the Pantone Color of the Year is the vibrant stroke that defines a new chapter in design. “Be fearless, and try to incorporate it in unexpected ways - from daring accent walls that will draw the spotlight to quirky furniture pieces that become conversation starters,” says Sivaraman. Points to note: Walls: Architecturally, consider an accent wall in classic blue, along with the Pantone hue. Paired with neutral walls, it creates a timeless canvas. Cushions and Sofa: If you are incorporating the Pantone colour in cushions, opt for a sofa in deep blue, grey or cappuccino shade. It lets the cushions serve as intentional accents within the overall design. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp