The Trouble with Resolutions

Hriday Ranjan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : I sometimes think of a time when time wasn’t invented. Were people more relaxed? Did they simply take every day as it came, and follow ‘carpe-diem’ while fleeing from man-eating lions? If you think about it, the earth has been going around the sun for billions of years. There was no need to split our short time on the planet into milliseconds – adding to global anxiety and existential crises.

I sometimes wonder – what if we measured our lives in decades? Without targets and resolutions, would we all be kinder to each other and ourselves? The Vedas say that human life can be divided into four sections – Brahmacharya (the unmarried student), Grihastha (the married householder), Vanaprastha (retiring into the forests) and Sanyasa (Renunciation of life). But today – we spend all the four stages in a single day. We learn through the internet, struggle to manage our finances till the month-end, crawl into our shells out of fatigue, and finally give up and crash into bed.

With our lives being carved up into years, days and seconds – the problem of achievement comes in. The last week of December creeps up on us like a dementor – making us question what we achieved in the year gone by. A few memes about the year flying past appear on your feed. And like a horcrux, existential dread creeps into you. Now there is no historical data to corroborate this, but I am sure that early man was never asked about his year-end goals. Early man went about trying to convert the neighbourhood wolves into pet dogs, and was glad that his arm had not yet become a starter for a tiger. And so Dear Reader, I plan to remove the stigma associated with New Year Resolutions once and for all. Here is your list of new year resolutions – feel free to pick any number of them.

The word ‘resolution’ looks very similar to ‘revolution’ – which is probably why it is treated with such heft. Break this by setting silly resolutions for yourself. Irrespective of work and personal targets, set aside ‘fun targets’ for yourself. A personal to-do list for yourself with the sole intention of having fun. Mondays deserve a drink. Mondays by themselves aren’t so bad – it’s just that being the first day of the week paints Mondays in a bad light. Like the solid technique of Sujith Somasundar that was outshone by the presence of Sachin Tendulkar – Mondays only seem bad in comparison.

Which is why Mondays deserve a drink alone in a bar. Tuesdays arrive lethargically, late and frazzled. Tuesdays are usually boring and one needs a pep-up. What better pep-up than streetside pani puri? Eating pani puri on the streets is like playing a risky, real-life version of Grand Theft Auto where you walk the delicate deadline between taste and diarrhoea. Wednesdays come in the middle of the weak when energy and motivation levels are at their lowest. Become an online Santa. Go to anonymous sites and motivate people, be nice to them – and feel better yourself. Thursdays bring a glimmer of hope with them of the coming joys of the weekend. Pet a stray dog and feed them a premium muffin from the nearest Iyengar Bakery.

And before you know it, Friday has arrived. Pack your laptop away for three days a week. And spend your weekends like an eccentric out-of-work artist – chase passions, and obsess over idiosyncrasies. Life is long and repetitive. Every time the dementors come at you, think back to that ancestor in the cave – petting the wolf and looking at the sunset. Happy New Year!

(The writer’s views are his own)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU : I sometimes think of a time when time wasn’t invented. Were people more relaxed? Did they simply take every day as it came, and follow ‘carpe-diem’ while fleeing from man-eating lions? If you think about it, the earth has been going around the sun for billions of years. There was no need to split our short time on the planet into milliseconds – adding to global anxiety and existential crises. I sometimes wonder – what if we measured our lives in decades? Without targets and resolutions, would we all be kinder to each other and ourselves? The Vedas say that human life can be divided into four sections – Brahmacharya (the unmarried student), Grihastha (the married householder), Vanaprastha (retiring into the forests) and Sanyasa (Renunciation of life). But today – we spend all the four stages in a single day. We learn through the internet, struggle to manage our finances till the month-end, crawl into our shells out of fatigue, and finally give up and crash into bed. With our lives being carved up into years, days and seconds – the problem of achievement comes in. The last week of December creeps up on us like a dementor – making us question what we achieved in the year gone by. A few memes about the year flying past appear on your feed. And like a horcrux, existential dread creeps into you. Now there is no historical data to corroborate this, but I am sure that early man was never asked about his year-end goals. Early man went about trying to convert the neighbourhood wolves into pet dogs, and was glad that his arm had not yet become a starter for a tiger. And so Dear Reader, I plan to remove the stigma associated with New Year Resolutions once and for all. Here is your list of new year resolutions – feel free to pick any number of them. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The word ‘resolution’ looks very similar to ‘revolution’ – which is probably why it is treated with such heft. Break this by setting silly resolutions for yourself. Irrespective of work and personal targets, set aside ‘fun targets’ for yourself. A personal to-do list for yourself with the sole intention of having fun. Mondays deserve a drink. Mondays by themselves aren’t so bad – it’s just that being the first day of the week paints Mondays in a bad light. Like the solid technique of Sujith Somasundar that was outshone by the presence of Sachin Tendulkar – Mondays only seem bad in comparison. Which is why Mondays deserve a drink alone in a bar. Tuesdays arrive lethargically, late and frazzled. Tuesdays are usually boring and one needs a pep-up. What better pep-up than streetside pani puri? Eating pani puri on the streets is like playing a risky, real-life version of Grand Theft Auto where you walk the delicate deadline between taste and diarrhoea. Wednesdays come in the middle of the weak when energy and motivation levels are at their lowest. Become an online Santa. Go to anonymous sites and motivate people, be nice to them – and feel better yourself. Thursdays bring a glimmer of hope with them of the coming joys of the weekend. Pet a stray dog and feed them a premium muffin from the nearest Iyengar Bakery. And before you know it, Friday has arrived. Pack your laptop away for three days a week. And spend your weekends like an eccentric out-of-work artist – chase passions, and obsess over idiosyncrasies. Life is long and repetitive. Every time the dementors come at you, think back to that ancestor in the cave – petting the wolf and looking at the sunset. Happy New Year! (The writer’s views are his own) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp