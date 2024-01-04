15th edition of BIFFes from Feb 29

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 15th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) will be held from February 29 to March 7. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the dates on Wednesday after chairing a meeting of the BIFFes organising committee.

The CM said national and international films that carry the message of peace, equality, humanity, coexistence and inclusiveness will be featured in this edition of BIFFes, which is accredited by the International Federation of Film Producers’ Association (FIAPF). The inauguration ceremony of the film festival will be organised in front of Vidhana Soudha and the closing ceremony will be held at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha. Films will be screened at 11 screens of PVR Cinemas at Orion Mall from March 1 to 7.

The meeting decided to screen movies of actress Leelavathi, directors Bhagavan and CV Shivashankar and other luminaries of Kannada cinema, as a tribute. The government has sanctioned Rs 1.61 crore for the film festival and the CM said.

