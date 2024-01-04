Crimes against women, children saw an increase in Bengaluru last year

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Crimes against women, children, murders, dacoities, robberies and vehicle and house thefts saw an increase last year compared to 2022, according to the crime data released by the police commissioner’s office.

More cyber crimes were reported in the North division, followed by South East and Whitefield divisions. The lowest number of cyber crimes was reported in the Central division. Also, gambling cases saw a rise. Nearly 1,700 men and 658 women died by suicide, which again was an increase from the previous year. In all, 2,916 men and 574 women died in different accidents, including electric shock, falls from height, burns and others.

Under crimes against women, the city police registered 3,260 cases, of which 3,121 were solved. In 2022, the numbers were 2,630 and 2,545, respectively. Of the total crimes against women, 1,135 were of molestation (IPC 354), of which 1,004 were detected. In 2022, 731 cases of molestation were registered and 688 were detected. In 2023, 176 rapes were registered and all were detected. In 2022, 152 rapes were reported, of which one case is yet to be solved.

Among 176 rape cases in 2023, 115 were by promising love/marriage, 14 were by relatives known to victims, 44 were by either neighbours or known persons and only three were by unknown persons.

In all, 631 cases were registered under crimes against children in 2023, of which 588 were detected. In 2022, 561 such cases were registered and 537 detected. Of the total cases, 560 were under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) in 2023, of which 538 were detected. In 2022, 480 POCSO cases were registered and 477 were solved.

Under the Juvenile Justice Act, 40 cases were reported and all were detected. In 2022, 37 cases were reported and detected. Under the concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead bodies (IPC 318) 11 cases were reported in 2023 and none were solved. In 2022, all 12 reported cases remained unsolved.

The city recorded 17,623 cyber crimes in 2023, compared to 9,940 in 2022.

