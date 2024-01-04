Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar takes government to residents’ doorsteps

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said nodal officers will be deputed for speedy disposal of petitions received during the launch of the ‘Bagilige Bantu Sarkara, Irali Nimma Sahakara’ (government at your doorstep) initiative on Wednesday.

The DCM received 4,000 petitions through 15 stalls set up by various agencies, including Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Health, Revenue and other departments.

The initiative was launched in BBMP Mahadevapura Zone covering Mahadevapura and KR Pura assembly segments. People who submitted petitions were issued an acknowledgement through SMS.

Shivakumar heard the grievances of the public patiently for more than five hours, solved several problems on the spot and directed officials to address other issues at the earliest.

One Khader Mohiddeen alleged in the presence of KR Pura MLA Byrathi Basavaraj that the latter’s relative, Venu, had encroached on a public road in Hennur police station limits and the police were not taking any action. Shivakumar asked the legislator to solve the issue.

BL Dev, an ex-serviceman residing in Arkavathy Layout, said he wanted an NoC from officials to build a house while Mary Bhalla, wife of an ex-serviceman, wanted the government to act against illegal buildings, PG centres and borewell drilling in Whitefield. Shivakumar assured them that their problems would be attended to.

Based on a petition from Rithamma of TC Palya that two BBMP officials - Vinay and Venkatesh - had allegedly taken Rs 1 lakh bribe to issue ‘A’ Khata for her property, Shivakumar directed BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath to suspend the officials and also register a case against them.

Based on a complaint that the staff at a fair price shop in KR Pura are demanding Rs 7,000 for ration cards and also giving only 3 kg rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme by charging Rs 20, Shivakumar directed Deputy Commissioner KA Dayanand to look into the issue and cancel the licence if the allegations are found to be true.

Majid and Muskan, who needed surgery for their four-year-old son Muzzamil, were assured Rs 1 lakh aid from the BBMP towards treatment. Also, Selvamani, a Narayanapura resident, was assured Rs 1 lakh from the Palike towards the treatment of her husband, who is suffering from a kidney-related ailment.

Earlier, to appeals from the KR Pura MLA and Mahadevapura MLA Manjula Limbavali about solid waste management and stormwater drain improvement works, the DCM said the government will build roads along SWDs to shift silt and waste.

