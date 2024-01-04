Flying high

Dese Gowda By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The era when circuses roamed as travelling troves of exotic wonders and breathtaking displays of wild, untamed animals has faded into history. Nevertheless, modern circus troupes retain an enigmatic allure, captivating audiences anew. Today, this charm is instead conjured through dazzling acrobatic feats, intricate stagecraft, and immersive storytelling.

This month, Bengaluru is hosting one of the biggest names in the industry, the Gemini Circus. From limbo dance to fire eating and pole acrobatics, the circus is showcasing performances by artists from the world over, including countries like Russia, Tanzania, and Ethiopia, as well as artists from across India.

Originally established in 1951, by Moorkoth Vengakandi Shankaran, popularly known as Gemini Shankaran, Gemini Circus has captivated both national and international audiences, including some of the biggest names in history such as Martin Luther King Jr, and Jawaharlal Nehru. Keralite Lakshman C has been a circus veteran since the early ’60s. Having assumed various roles across some of the biggest names in the circus world, he currently serves as the programme director of Gemini Circus.

He has witnessed some iconic moments from the troupe’s history such as working with Bollywood. “I was part of the crew when Gemini helped with the filming of Mera Naam Joker. Over the years, innumerable artistes and personalities have come to enjoy the circus,” he adds. So what exactly does the circus have in store for Bengalureans? “It wouldn’t be fair for me to pick any single act that defines this circus. I’m equally proud of all the acts we put out and I request the audiences to come and see for themselves. All I can say is that each one is better than the other!” he replies.

Among the biggest attractions of the circus is the globe of death – an enclosed metallic globe, within which multiple skilled motorcyclists perform a coordinated ‘dance with death’. While this high-intensity showcase is bound to increase the heart rates of onlookers, for MD Imtiaz Khan, a veteran globe-rider, the act is just a regular affair that he has performed and perfected over the years.

Meanwhile, it’s only the second time that Azad Akhnazarov, a powerlifter originally from Tashkent, Uzbekistan has been to Bengaluru. Having performed across India and the world in his decades-long career, the Silicon City is among Akhnazarov’s favourites. “The crowd here is even better than the weather! They are responsive and it’s always enjoyable performing in front of an enthusiastic crowd,”

he says.

(Gemini Circus will be staged at Allalasandra, Yelahanka till Jan 20. Tickets are priced at `150 onwards)

