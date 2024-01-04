Home Cities Bengaluru

Guest lecturers enter city; cops bundle them to Bengaluru Freedom Park

He urged the state government to regularise their services on the lines of the Delhi AAP government.  

The guest lecturers working in the government first-grade colleges across the state had launched the padayatra from Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru on January 1.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Hundreds of guest lecturers who were on a padayatra to Bengaluru demanding job regularisation were detained by the police at 8th Mile on Wednesday afternoon and promptly ferried to Freedom Park. As soon as the marchers entered the city, they were prevented by the police from proceeding further to avoid the traffic situation going haywire.

The guest lecturers working in the government first-grade colleges across the state had launched the padayatra from Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru on January 1, and had planned to hold a mega rally at Freedom Park on Thursday.  

Aam Aadmi Party state chief and former MLA Mukyamantri Chandru met the guest lecturers in Nelamangala earlier in the morning. He urged the state government to regularise their services on the lines of the Delhi AAP government.  

TAGS
padayatra job regularisation guest lecturers Freedom Park

