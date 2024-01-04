Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was in August 2023 that Rohan Gurbaxani was part of Made in Heaven 2 where he played an ideal partner that a girl can expect. And with his latest movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, his character is best described in the movie as a ‘red flag’. Gurbaxani portrays Rohan who is the boyfriend of Ananya Pandey’s character.

The city-based actor is still laughing about how the messages he got on Instagram for both shows are drastically different. “The messages I have been getting now are ‘I feel like punching you right in your nose’, ‘I don’t know why you would do something like that’. During Made in Heaven 2, I got ‘I’m so happy for the girl’. Of course, those are compliments for an actor in a massive way,” he says.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan talks about how social media has taken over our lives and has impacted us. Though Gurbaxani’s social media is booming right now, he is trying not to pay too much attention to worrying about the numbers. “I look at the responses, messages, and articles. I’m not getting too caught up in numbers that will just keep increasing, I don’t want to place any value on it,” explains Gurbaxani, who is currently in Bengaluru to spend the New Year week with family. “It keeps me grounded,” he says.

In the movie, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, and Kalki Koechlin, Gurbaxani and Pandey didn’t go unnoticed. “She doesn’t have any put-on persona. Working closely with her was a good experience and a smooth one because she came prepared. When you have a prepared co-star, you just have to make the same flow that you know,” recalls the 26-year-old actor.

The second project with an acclaimed filmmaker like Zoya Akhtar, Gurbaxani feels lucky to have had those opportunities. “Kho Gaye was mainly made by Arjun (Varain Singh). This is the second project I am doing with her. So I’m happy with how familiar we are with each other. And more importantly, how familiar she is with my work. That is something I’m very fortunate and grateful for,” says an elated Gurbaxani.

Getting rave reviews, the actor is happy that the movie managed to gather that buzz. “The movies that stay with me are the ones that you are reminded of in everyday life. The last one that happened like that was The Great Indian Kitchen, the Malayalam movie. After watching Kho Gaye, I realised what we do with our phones and how much we succumb to the dopamine trap because it's a way to escape from the feeling of being lonely or sad,” he explains.

With a great year-ender, Gurbaxani has a lot to look forward to this year. He is part of Bandish Bandits 2 and is currently shooting for Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino.



