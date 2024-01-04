Techie hits flyover wall in Bengaluru after road rage assault; police cane him too

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old software engineer from Gujarat crashed his car into the sidewall of the Nagawara flyover after he was attacked by a gang of four unidentified miscreants, who were under the influence of alcohol. Ashish MK, a resident of Sampigehalli, was returning home after New Year celebrations with his friends.

The incident happened between 2.30 am and 3 am on Monday, near KR Puram Metro Station. The accused, who overtook the victim from the left side, suddenly braked in front of his car. In response, Ashish honked, following which the accused got out of their car and attacked him, slapping and hurling punches on his head, and damaging his car. They also called the police deployed on New Year duty and complained against him.

The police, unaware of what had happened, caned Ashish and asked him to leave the spot. Ashish, who started driving, managed to go to Nagawara flyover and fell unconscious due to the assault and rammed the sidewall of the flyover. Passersby who came to help drove his car and dropped him home. Ashish informed his brother in Delhi, who posted the horrific incident on platform X, tagging the city police. Based on the tweet, Mahadevapura police approached Ashish and took his complaint. The techie, who has been living in the city since 2016, managed to click pictures of the miscreants’ car, and police are tracking them based on the registration number. They were driving a car registered in Tumakuru district.

Ashish told The New Indian Express that he was returning home after dropping off a friend, during post-New Year celebrations. “I was not under the influence of alcohol. I did not get a proper response from the police after I called the control room. My gold chain gifted by my brother is missing. After my brother posted about the incident on social media, I got a prompt response from the police. A police official came to the hospital and recorded my statement. I have given a two-page statement, but some details are not mentioned in the FIR copy. I am still in pain and upset after police believed the accused and caned me at the incident spot,” he added.

A case of causing hurt by dangerous weapons (IPC 324) along with other sections of the IPC, was registered against the accused.

“The case is under investigation. The incident came to light through a social media post. We responded immediately and recorded his statements. In case any of his statements are missing, they will be added during investigation,” said the police.

