19-year-old engineering student in Bengaluru shoots self with dad’s gun

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old engineering student died by suicide, after allegedly shooting himself in the chest with his father’s licensed Double-Barrel Breech Loading (DBBL) gun in Peenya police station limits.

The victim is identified as first-semester engineering student Vishu Uthappa, a resident of Bhavaninagar near Madhanayakanahalli in Bengaluru North.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday, after his parents left home to buy groceries, around 4 pm. They rushed back around 9 pm after the victim called his father and said that he will never commit any mistakes again.

On reaching home, the parents found Vishu lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately rushed to hospital but failed to respond to treatment. The police have not found any death note.

Vishu was the only son of his parents. The police have learnt that he was having arguments with his mother over his studies. The exact reason behind the incident, however, is yet to be ascertained.

“The victim shot himself in the left side of his chest. The incident must have happened between 7.30 pm and 8 pm. There is no death note. There is nothing suspicious though,” DCP (North) Saidulu Adavath said.

Vishu’s father KD Thammayya has been employed with the security department of NICE for the last seven years. The family hails from Mukkodlu village in Madikeri taluk of Kodagu district.



(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

