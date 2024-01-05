Home Cities Bengaluru

54 per cent households in Karnataka report viral symptoms

To ensure a comprehensive understanding, the government should scrutinise severe cases and fatalities and must conduct genome sequencing to identify any emerging variants, the report suggested. 

A medic puts up a notice at a Covid-19 testing centre of the district hospital after cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 were detected. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  As per a recent survey by community platform LocalCircles, approximately 54% of households in Karnataka have reported one or more individuals experiencing viral or Covid-like symptoms such as fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, headache, joint pain, and respiratory issues.

Karnataka has experienced a recent uptick in Covid cases, notably the JN.1 variant. Due to testing criteria focusing on severe symptoms, the official case counts may only partially reflect the actual situation, suggesting a higher prevalence of COVID cases than the government data reflects, which currently shows around 1,110 active cases in the entire state, the survey stated. 

The survey garnered responses from 3,000 registered residents, disclosing that 62% of respondents were men and 38% were women. Out of the respondents, 23% indicated that four or more people in their household exhibited symptoms, while another 23% reported 2-3 people with symptoms.

