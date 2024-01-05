Guard booked for setting 2 bikes, a house on fire in Bengaluru

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Pulakeshinagar police are on the lookout for a security guard who allegedly set fire to two vehicles and a house in Cox Town. It is learnt that the suspect carried out the act after he developed a grudge against a woman, whose husband’s bike was primarily targeted in the incident.

The accused is identified as security guard Roshan Kumar Thakur, who is a resident of Cox Town. The police complaint against Thakur was filed by 38-year-old Tapas Chakraborti, a resident of 2nd cross on Kadirappa Road. Chakraborti is a food delivery agent, while his 34-year-old wife Monimala, is a cook.

Thakur had enmity with Monimala for the last year, from when they were neighbours. Before her marriage to Chakraborti around six months ago, Monimala was staying on a different lane in the same area. Thakur, who was her neighbour then, would frequently trouble her in an inebriated state. She had even approached the police against Thakur. The house owner, on learning about the harassment, got Thakur to vacate the house too. After this, Thakur decided to retaliate.

Speaking to TNIE, Chakraborti stated that Thakur was troubling his wife. “Thakur was also posting derogatory messages about my wife on social media. Unable to bear the harassment, she approached the police. Nursing a grudge against my wife, he poured petrol on my bike and set it on fire. The incident took place between 3.20 am and 3.50 am on Sunday.

The complaint was filed on Tuesday evening. My bike has been destroyed. The fire also spread and burnt the windows and main doors of a house next door, owned by one C Mukundan. Another two-wheeler owned by one Illangovan has also been partially burnt. After checking CCTV footage in the vicinity, we discovered it was Thakur’s handiwork,” Chakraborti added. A case of mischief by fire under Section 435 of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

