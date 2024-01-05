Kannada nameboards: Signboard survey to be done by Jan 15

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after the row over use of Kannada in signboards at business establishments, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has directed its officials to complete the survey on the status of Kannada nameboards across the city by January 15.

Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said in case the display of Kannada in nameboards is below 60 per cent, notices will be issued to the establishments to ensure that they follow the rule within the stipulated time.

The development comes days after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah set February 28 as the deadline for businesses to implement the government order on 60 per cent Kannada in signboards.

Girinath held a meeting in this regard with the zonal commissioners on Thursday and instructed them to take steps to ensure that shops and establishments that do not use 60 per cent Kannada language on signboards follow the rule. He suggested that businesses in all sectors on arterial and sub-arterial roads in the city should be covered in the survey, and awareness about the Kannada language rule should be brought in among establishment owners.

If Kannada is not displayed prominently in nameboards, notices will be sent to the respective enterprises asking why their trade licences should not be cancelled.

Zonal Commissioners Ibrahim Maigur and Preeti Gehlot, joint commissioners of all zones, deputy commissioners of administration and advertising, chief health officer, zonal health officers and others were present in the meeting.



