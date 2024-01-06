Home Cities Bengaluru

24th edition of ‘Avarebele Mela’ kicks off in Bengaluru

The mela not only featured culinary delights but also boasted stalls for clothes, cosmetics among others. Besides, play zones were also set up for children.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Annual Avarebele Mela organized by Shree Vasavi Condiments kicked off at National College Ground in Basavanagudi on Friday, where Magadi farmers were honoured for their relentless efforts. In the 24th edition of the mela, more than a hundred variety of dishes prepared from ‘Avarekai’, broad beans will be available at stalls.

The event witnessed large crowds, from various age groups.

“In light of the persisting Covid-19 situation, we have supplied sanitisers across the site. Senior citizens and pregnant women were given separate areas, ensuring their safety amidst the bustling crowd,” said Swathi KS, owner of Shree Vasavi Condiment.

