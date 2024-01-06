BBMP, revenue department issues top in Yelahanka   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar instructed officials to clear petitions received during the ‘Government at Your Doorstep’ programme, within a specific time frame.

He told reporters after a public grievance redressal programme at Yelahanka Zone on Friday, “We’ve received about 2,600 applications. We will segregate the appeals at the ward level and set a deadline for officials to resolve the issues.” The officials were directed to collect the telephone numbers of petitioners and follow up on their issues.

The officials have also been instructed to physically inspect the site and assure the people that the government will listen to them and solve their issues. “Officials must be aware of the fact that they can’t trouble the people. We must ensure that people don’t have to run from pillar to post to get their issues redressed,” said Shivakumar.

Asked which departments have received a high number of appeals, he said, “Most petitions are related to BBMP and the revenue department. There are a lot of cases regarding issue of khata. A lot of people have requested houses, but there is no provision to do so. There is a provision to provide housing at a discount, I will discuss with the department what best can be done. There are a lot of appeals that the penalty for property tax default is high. I will discuss with officials and do the best possible within the legal framework,” he said, appealing to people not to fall prey to false promises.

A visually impaired woman who has completed BA, pleaded that she needs a house and a job. Shivakumar directed the BDA Commissioner to arrange a flat under the quota for people with disabilities. BBMP Commissioner was instructed to get a suitable job for her in the corporation.

