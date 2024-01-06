Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Museum, planetarium receive hoax bomb threats

The jurisdictional Cubbon Park police, High Grounds police and Vidhana Soudha police have registered cases in this regard.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum on Kasturba Road, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium on Sankey Road, and National Gallery of Modern Art in Vasanthanagar received emails on Friday morning, containing bomb threats. The accused claimed to be from a terrorist organisation, called “Terrorizers 111”. However, the threats proved to be a hoax, after a thorough search was conducted of the three premises. 

Upon receiving the dubious emails, the police control room was alerted, after which bomb squads, dog squads and police teams searched the premises of the three landmark locations till the afternoon, and later declared it all to be a hoax, reiterating that no suspicious objects were found. 

“The email threats were declared a hoax after a thorough search by the police and the bomb detection squad. The jurisdictional Cubbon Park police, High Grounds police and Vidhana Soudha police have registered cases in this regard. The emails were sent to the websites of the three venues,” said DCP (Central) HT Shekhar.

“The bomb threat email was sent from the ID ‘Morgue999lol’, claiming to be from Terrorizers 111 terror organisation. Investigations are on to find out the source of the emails. Three separate FIRs have been registered,” said an officer.

