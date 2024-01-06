Bengaluru youth attempts suicide in front of Metro train

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old youth tried to end his life by jumping in front of a train approaching the Jalahalli Metro station (which is two stops from the terminus station Nagasandra) on the Metro’s Green Line at 7.12 pm on Friday. As a result, he suffered head injuries and burns on his chest, and is currently in hospital. Train operations came to a standstill for 48 minutes during the evening peak hour on the stretch between Nagasandra and Yeshwanthpur.

The youth, identified as Saron S, is employed as a CNC operator at an automotive firm in Abbigere and is a native of Alappuzha district in Kerala.

According to a Metro source, the youth jumped from Platform 2 in front of an arriving train. “He hit the train and fell between the track and the third rail, which is fully charged and supplies 750 Volts of electricity to run trains,” he said, adding that a Metro staffer at the station switched off the power supply system immediately, while others rescued him.

A statement from the DCP (North) said Saron suffered a head injury and was taken to Saptagiri Hospital in Jalahalli.

An official release from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said, “Due to the above incident, four trains were held up at other station platforms and all the commuters were evacuated from the trains. The operations of the Green Line were on between Yeshwanthpur and Silk Institute Metro stations during the period. Normalcy on the entire Green Line was restored at 8 pm.”

This is the second such incident within a week when a commuter’s act brought Metro train operations to a halt. Last Monday evening, a woman jumped onto the tracks to retrieve her fallen mobile phone and brought the Purple Line operations to a halt during the evening peak hours.

Meanwhile, transportation experts have reiterated the need to have platform screen doors at all stations to prevent anyone from entering the track area.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

