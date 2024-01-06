Karnataka High Court fines school for not allowing students into class

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday imposed an exemplary cost of `1 lakh on Brigade School in Malleswaram for disobeying the court’s order and delaying allowing a girl student to attend classes and also for depriving classes to over 50 students studying in Class 9.

Expressing serious anguish over asking students’ parents to sign an undertaking to allow their wards to attend classes, the division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit directed the school to pay `1 lakh to the CM relief fund within two weeks. “Schools should not attempt to play with the future of children and create tense situations for their parents. Loss of days cannot be compensated in terms of money and compensation of any amount may not serve the purpose,” it said.

It passed the order, disposing of a contempt petition filed by the father of the Class 9 student for disobeying the court’s order passed on the petition filed by him questioning the communication issued by the school to him for payment of Rs 10,000 even before the conclusion of an inquiry, alleging that his daughter had indulged in behaviour that goes against the ethos of the school.

After hearing the plea, the court last month directed the school to allow the petitioner’s daughter to attend academic activities. Despite the order was communicated through email the next day, the school did not allow her to attend classes till December 14. It stated that it had received the order only on December 14. Therefore, her father filed a contempt petition.

Taking exception to the language used by the school principal in the affidavit filed in the contempt plea, the court underlined the importance of studies in Class 9, saying that it is the foundation for Class 10. Brigade School created a situation by subjecting both the students and their parents to tension, anxiety and uncertainty, the court stated. The advocate representing the school assured the court that there would be no hindrance to children attending school. Compensatory classes and tests would be conducted for those who were not allowed to the classes to avoid possible inconvenience to them.

