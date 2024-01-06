Karnataka Ownership Flats Act: Amended Act will give apartment owners more say

S Lalitha By

BENGALURU: In a bid to provide more teeth to apartment owners, the Urban Development Department has proposed amending a 51-year-old Act and introducing a new piece of legislation that would result in a complete change in the way apartment associations function. Under the new proposal, resident welfare associations of apartments will have to register under local bodies and adhere to their guidelines on all matters. Earlier, power was vested with the Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

A senior official told TNIE, “At present, apartment owners can register under the Karnataka Cooperative Societies Act, 1959, or under the Companies Act as per Section 10 of the Karnataka Ownership Flats Act, 1972. We want to ensure that local bodies in a specific area in the State are given this authority. In Bengaluru, it would be the BBMP.”

The proposal needs to be approved by the Legislative Assembly and Council, the official added. “The Act will solve the contentious issue on the transfer of common area, take care of accounts management in apartments, lay down guidelines for land transfer and rules that promoters and flat buyers have to follow,” another official said. In the absence of transfer of common areas to the association, promoters are mortgaging those parcels of land without the knowledge of the flat owners, he added.

This is the model followed for long by Maharashtra, while Odisha released a new Apartment Act in 2023, he added.

Welcoming the development, Dhananjaya Padmanabhachar of Karnataka Home Buyers’ Forum said, “It is great news that the government of Karnataka is preparing a new apartment bill that is expected to resolve the challenges faced by flat owners. This is a long-pending request from apartment owners for protecting their rights in Karnataka.” Illegal land mortgages and financial fraud will come to an end because land ownership will be with the association of flat owners, he added.



