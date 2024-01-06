Home Cities Bengaluru

Millets in dishes at Indira Canteens and mid-day meals: CM Siddaramaiah

Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy said the government will relaunch ‘Krishi Bhagya’ and allocate Rs 25 crore assistance for farmers to grow millets and organic crops.

Published: 06th January 2024 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the use of millets in dishes served at Indira Canteen and mid-day meals in schools.

Speaking after inaugurating the three-day Millets and Organic International Trade Fair 2024 organized by the Department of Agriculture here on Friday, Siddaramaiah said, “A meeting involving officials concerned will be convened soon to discuss and decide on the use of millets in Indira Canteens, Anganwadi and mid-day meals so that people and school children of the State can become more healthy and strong.”

The CM assured that the State government will set up a centre for the promotion of millet crops to facilitate the production of high-quality millet seeds, the development of new varieties and the export of millets.

Millets can be grown even in places where rainfall is scarce and fertility is poor. They support good health, which is why the State government is continuously organizing millet fairs, he said. The CM further stated that Organic Agriculture Policy-2004 and Revised Organic Agriculture Policy-2014 were implemented in the State and the government is continuously encouraging the growth of organic and millet crops.

Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy said the government will relaunch ‘Krishi Bhagya’ and allocate Rs 25 crore assistance for farmers to grow millets and organic crops. He also stated that 32,000 farm ponds will be built. “This will cost Rs 200 crore, of which Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned by Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda.”

“There are 400 stalls and 16 states will be participating in the mela. To attract youths towards organic farming, the government will also give Rs 5 lakh interest-free loans,” said the minister.

TAGS
Siddaramaiah millets mid-day meals Indira Canteen

