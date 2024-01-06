Mirroring society  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As much as movies are about entertainment, they are also about holding up a mirror to society. Though the short film Yaarigu Helonu Byada is about love and friendship on the surface, at its core, it is about caste and discrimination. The story revolves around three friends in their 20s – Theju, Gautam, and Kashyap. Actor Ajay Tambe, who plays the role of Kashyap and also penned the script, mentions the title of the film Yaarigu Helonu Byada draws inspiration from the poetry of Kannada writer DR Bendre.

“However, the movie takes a darker turn, unfolding as a tragic love triangle. It serves as a poignant commentary on Brahmanical society, cultural biases, and the intricate dynamics of love, friendship, betrayal, and personal conflict,” explains Tambe.

Growing up in a caste-biased society, Tambe’s stories are usually inspired by personal experience. “I studied at MES Degree College of Arts, Science, and Commerce in Malleswaram. I saw firsthand how caste could play an important role in a conversation or as simple as making friends. Though all the incidents shown in my movies are not from personal experiences, when I sit down to write a story, my experiences inform my thinking,” says Tambe.

Tambe explains that his stories are never about victimising a certain clan. “The story is coming from a place of uncomfortable experiences and I just want people to explore the story. I don’t want it to victimise the community which is already oppressed. I want to put a camera on the perpetrators,” says Tambe.

Having been screened thrice in the city, the short film has managed to gather a niche crowd for itself. “A PhD scholar from England who is working on caste and religion reached out to us to know the point of view of the film,” says Tambe, who also co-produced it along with his friend Gautam Pallakki. He hopes to send the film to various short film festivals, however, because of it having already been released on YouTube, he is currently figuring out the festivals that do not have these rules.

