Police submit Mall of Asia traffic regulation plan to High Court of Karnataka

BENGALURU: The city police submitted the outcome of deliberations held to address various issues pertaining to Phoenix Mall of Asia, mainly traffic congestion and noise pollution, to the High Court of Karnataka on Friday.

The mutually agreed short-term and long-term solutions to be implemented were part of the deliberations held between city police and Sparkle One Mall Developers Pvt (Ltd) (SOPL) which runs the mall in Byatarayanapura in the city.

Justice M Nagaprasanna adjourned the hearing of the petition filed by SOPL to January 30, with a direction to stakeholders to cooperate and implement mutually agreed solutions, while extending the interim order passed on the last date of hearing -- that police not take precipitative action against the mall -- till the next date of hearing.

In the four meetings chaired by City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, the traffic circulation plan was discussed with the mall and it was agreed to implement it on a trial basis.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) authorities pointed out that the service road is currently designed for 10 msa (Million Standard Axle). However, to accommodate the current traffic load, it would require more than 50 msa. The mall developers have to maintain the portion of the service road in front of the mall and provide road signage, as per approved plan.

It was also found that the noise levels exceeded the stipulated standards, and the mall was directed to implement necessary measures to reduce the same. It was also noticed during inspection that several two-wheelers were not parking inside the mall premises due to high parking charges and had wrongly parked on the adjacent road leading to Gate 3.

