Private firm manager in Bengaluru invites colleague for lunch, rapes her

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The manager of a private firm was arrested by Basaveshwaranagar police for allegedly raping his colleague after inviting her for lunch. The 24-year-old survivor, a resident of Kamakshipalya, filed a complaint with police.

The accused, Syed Akram, 37, is a resident of KR Puram, police said. The incident reportedly happened on Sunday afternoon. The survivor and her husband work as telecallers in the firm, located in Basaveshwaranagar. On the day of the incident, the woman’s husband was on leave as he had to go to his hometown for the last rites of a family member. Akram called and invited her for lunch at a hotel, and said their other colleagues would also join them.

Akram then allegedly came near the office and picker her up on his bike. He took her to his house, where no other family members were present, and allegedly raped her before dropping her near Navrang Circle. He threatened her with dire consequences if she told anybody about the incident.

The woman returned home in an auto and waited for her husband to return. When her husband got back on Tuesday and she told him what had happened, he filed a complaint against the manager. The accused was immediately arrested near the office. He was produced before court after the mandatory medical tests, and remanded in judicial custody. A case of rape was registered against him. Investigations are on.



