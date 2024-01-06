Home Cities Bengaluru

Private firm manager in Bengaluru invites colleague for lunch, rapes her

Akram invited her for lunch at a hotel saying other colleagues would also join them. He took her to his house, where no other family members were present, and allegedly raped her.

Published: 06th January 2024 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

genderviolence-crimesagainstwomen-rapecases-sexualassault-POCSO

Image used for representational purposes only. (AFP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The manager of a private firm was arrested by Basaveshwaranagar police for allegedly raping his colleague after inviting her for lunch. The 24-year-old survivor, a resident of Kamakshipalya, filed a complaint with police.

The accused, Syed Akram, 37, is a resident of KR Puram, police said. The incident reportedly happened on Sunday afternoon. The survivor and her husband work as telecallers in the firm, located in Basaveshwaranagar. On the day of the incident, the woman’s husband was on leave as he had to go to his hometown for the last rites of a family member. Akram called and invited her for lunch at a hotel, and said their other colleagues would also join them.

Akram then allegedly came near the office and picker her up on his bike. He took her to his house, where no other family members were present, and allegedly raped her before dropping her near Navrang Circle. He threatened her with dire consequences if she told anybody about the incident.

The woman returned home in an auto and waited for her husband to return. When her husband got back on Tuesday and she told him what had happened, he filed a complaint against the manager. The accused was immediately arrested near the office. He was produced before court after the mandatory medical tests, and remanded in judicial custody. A case of rape was registered against him. Investigations are on.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rape Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp