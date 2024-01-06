Subject all ILI, SARI cases to Covid tests, Bengaluru hospitals told

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said hospitals have been instructed to compulsorily check all patients with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) for traces of COVID-19. Further, he stated that it is expected that Karnataka may witness a downward trend of Covid cases in the next week.

Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with the officials of the Health Department here on Friday, the minister said both government and private hospitals have been instructed to test patients, especially adults, with ILI and SARI for COVID-19.

“Earlier, one in 20 such cases were tested for Covid-19. Hospitals have been asked to mandatorily subject all such cases to Covid-19 tests henceforth,” he added.

He stressed that more than 7,000 tests were being conducted in the state daily. “In neighbouring Kerala, the cases are already seeing a downward trend. However, the case is not the same in Karnataka. It is expected that the state may also witness a downtrend trend by next week,” he said, adding that the condition of those under home isolation is being closely monitored. Further, the minister said the Corona Helpline will be launched on Saturday.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said hospitals have been instructed to compulsorily check all patients with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) for traces of COVID-19. Further, he stated that it is expected that Karnataka may witness a downward trend of Covid cases in the next week. Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with the officials of the Health Department here on Friday, the minister said both government and private hospitals have been instructed to test patients, especially adults, with ILI and SARI for COVID-19. “Earlier, one in 20 such cases were tested for Covid-19. Hospitals have been asked to mandatorily subject all such cases to Covid-19 tests henceforth,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He stressed that more than 7,000 tests were being conducted in the state daily. “In neighbouring Kerala, the cases are already seeing a downward trend. However, the case is not the same in Karnataka. It is expected that the state may also witness a downtrend trend by next week,” he said, adding that the condition of those under home isolation is being closely monitored. Further, the minister said the Corona Helpline will be launched on Saturday. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp