Home Cities Bengaluru

Subject all ILI, SARI cases to Covid tests, Bengaluru hospitals told

“Earlier, one in 20 such cases were tested for Covid-19. Hospitals have been asked to mandatorily subject all such cases to Covid-19 tests henceforth,” Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao added.

Published: 06th January 2024 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said hospitals have been instructed to compulsorily check all patients with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) for traces of COVID-19. Further, he stated that it is expected that Karnataka may witness a downward trend of Covid cases in the next week.

Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with the officials of the Health Department here on Friday, the minister said both government and private hospitals have been instructed to test patients, especially adults, with ILI and SARI for COVID-19.

“Earlier, one in 20 such cases were tested for Covid-19. Hospitals have been asked to mandatorily subject all such cases to Covid-19 tests henceforth,” he added.

He stressed that more than 7,000 tests were being conducted in the state daily. “In neighbouring Kerala, the cases are already seeing a downward trend. However, the case is not the same in Karnataka. It is expected that the state may also witness a downtrend trend by next week,” he said, adding that the condition of those under home isolation is being closely monitored. Further, the minister said the Corona Helpline will be launched on Saturday. 
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dinesh Gundu Rao Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp