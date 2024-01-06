Sunlight & starshine

Rubi Chakravarti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every year I convince myself that I will not fall into the trap of inauthentically (but enthusiastically) wishing everyone a ‘Happy New Year’, but alas! I am too chicken not to. Fortunately, this year the zealousness was slightly toned down. It may also be because this time I was out of town and I was not physically present for the bone-crushing hugs and ‘slouster’ (to kiss in a slobbery way).

The greetings and ardent outpouring of epistles on social media ensured that answering became necessary, so as to not sound rude. I have thankfully been away from the madding crowd ensconced in the warmth of my extended family for the last two weeks and Lord! I am happier for it (read deliriously happier). I will be returning to Namma Ooru singing Karan Johar’s anthem, ‘It’s all about loving your family’!

I think as time goes by one becomes mentally mature (better than saying older), things that are important and worthwhile comes into fore. There isn’t an iota of doubt in my mind, that the sense of belonging, the banter, the unbridled laughter, conversation and unconditional love that one gets from one’s family is unmatched. Even friendly squabbling, sibling rivalry and bonding become an art form.

We were all together after years and just watching Gen-Z keeping up with Gen-X took the pressure off us baby-boomers! We went on a short holiday to an up-market beach resort island close to Mumbai, and I quite liked the idea of zipping off on private speedboats and checking into a fully equipped palatial house on the beachfront with a pool and polite wait-staff. Our days were spent lolling by the pool/beach, planning the next meal, making sure we stayed happily inebriated, gossiping and generally catching up on all the lost time. I wouldn’t have traded this time for all the jewels (or perfumes) in Arabia.

I have consciously weaned myself off social media and I find my head space less cluttered. Being around a gaggle of family and friends helped considerably as the conversation and laughter rarely ceased long enough for any of us to bury our respective noses into our phones. I was pleasantly surprised with the young ’uns who were busy swimming, waterboarding, playing on the beach and in the pool and spending great quality time with their toddlers.

Great wholesome fun, all true and real and not fake, simulated and pseudo. This reunion has put many things in perspective for me. I have been spending New Year day with only family and friends like family for a couple of years now. It started when my kids were little and it suddenly dawned on me that I was running out and celebrating with total strangers and accepting inebriated hugs and sodden kisses on the cheek, while my greatest gifts, my mom and my children were at home! Crazy!

I have spent a beautiful fortnight travelling on speed boats, private planes, private beaches and beach houses. The days were filled with champagne nights and caviar dreams. New year, new beginnings, family bonding and the high life…I can get used to this lifestyle!

But I have learned. Never lose hope. When the sun goes down the stars come out…Happy New Year amigas.

(The writer’s views are her own)

