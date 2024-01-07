20ft iron rod impales 21-year-old construction worker, kills him on spot in Bengaluru

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a gory incident, a 21-year-old man from Agartala in Tripura was killed after an iron rod used for scaffolding fell on him from a height of over 100 ft. The rod, which was 20 feet in length, pierced through his head and came out through one of his eyes. The horror did not stop there as the victim who was standing at a height of 50 feet on the scaffolding fell to the ground. The victim, a father of an eight-month-old boy, died on the spot. The incident occurred at an under-construction site in Electronic City police limits. His uncle later filed a police complaint.

The victim, Deepankar Chasa, was staying near Ganesha Temple on Hosa Road in Electronic City. He was working at the under-construction building in KG Veerasandra in Anekal taluk for the last six months. His uncle, 37-year-old Abhimanyu Kaira, is also working at the same place. The incident happened on Thursday between 4 pm and 5 pm.

Kaira told TNSE that they are on the way to Agartala with Chasa’s body. “It is an extremely painful death. He was standing on the iron scaffolding on the fourth floor of the B Tower of a residential complex. The iron rod fell from the 13th floor.

The height from the 4th floor to the 13th floor is more than 100 feet. He then lost balance and came down with the iron rod in his head. He died as no safety measures were in place. "Chasa got married two years ago and the couple has a baby boy. I was the one who asked him to come to Bengaluru for work,” Kaira lamented.

“The complaint was filed against Mohammed Attaulla, the mason, along with others. Action has been taken against the guilty. A case of death by negligence under section 304A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the suspects,” said an officer part of investigations.

