Nambi, Ananth Nag receive Reva award 

Nambi lauded the college for maintaining green cover in the campus and said he would explore the options of collaborating with Reva students in his future endeavours.

Published: 07th January 2024

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Indian aerospace scientist Nambi Narayanan and veteran Kannada actor Ananth Nag were presented the Reva Lifetime Achievement Award during Reva University’s Founders Day celebration on Saturday. Television anchor and actress Anushree was awarded the Reva Excellence Award.

During the event, Dr P Shyama Raju, Chancellor, Reva University, said, “Degrees are not enough, one needs to build something extra within oneself to stand out and be a leader.”

