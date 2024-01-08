A diverse turn: Mount Carmel College to transition into co-ed

By Express News Service

Rupam Shukla, student

This transition at Mount Carmel was somewhat expected, especially since the college started admitting boys for postgraduate courses a few years ago. I feel it’s necessary to evolve with time and make our educational institutions more diverse and inclusive. While it will be initially difficult for students to adapt to these changes, I believe they will eventually be accepting. However, there is a downside to consider – families with conservative views might not be comfortable sending their children to a co-ed institution. So, while the change fosters diversity, it might also impact certain students’ access to education.

Poorna Chandrashekar, sophomore student

I believe it’s a good decision to transition to a co-ed college. It’s necessary to have exposure to other genders, which will help us adapt to studying alongside males. The college should, however, ensure a safer space for girls, maybe by increasing the standards of admission criteria for boys. Initially, everyone might feel awkward, but this will normalise over time, just like in other universities. Many students, especially girls from conservative backgrounds, might feel uncomfortable at first, but I don’t think it will be a hindrance to learning.

Madhu Nataraj. dancer-choreographer and alumni

I’d be lying if I said that I wasn’t a little disappointed. Although I had always been in co-ed environments before I joined Mount Carmel, when I went there as a teenager, it gave me a sense of liberation, and made me feel safe. I knew that I could rely on other women there for support. It was a creative and open-spirited environment. While the regimen was very strict, I also learned great acts of kindness from the nuns. It was inspiring to be led by such powerful women as well. It was there that I decided that I would go back to dance and become a dancer. I’m all open for inclusivity and diversity, but I know that the dynamics are going to be different moving forward. But having known the wonderful leaders there, I’m sure they will navigate it well and ensure a smooth transition.

Priya Pandey, legal compliance consultant and alumni

The transition of Mount Carmel College into a co-ed institution after all these years brings mixed emotions for me. I see it as a chance for broader diversity and inclusivity, which is a positive. However, it also means re-evaluating the college’s traditions, values, and identity. This change could impact the college’s historical legacy, as it shifts from being an women-only college. I remember how the environment of the college positively impacted my academic path and personal development, offering a nurturing setting free from gender biases. Yet, with the inclusion of male students, I believe the campus dynamics will change, bringing a more diverse range of opinions and experiences.

Krishna Priya, student

It’s hard to believe that Mount Carmel, a college exclusively for girls for over 75 years, is transitioning to co-ed. It will definitely bring a challenging and different culture, but I’m looking forward to seeing how the college’s culture changes with male students involved. The educational experience will likely be enhanced with higher competition between genders. While many girls might be apprehensive about this change, it’s ultimately an important step forward.

Anusha Kumari, student

While the transition might be challenging initially, but it’s important for students’ personal and professional growth. Mount Carmel College has always promoted women empowerment, and I believe this legacy will continue, now in a more inclusive space. While the women-only environment provided a safe space for education and discussing women-centric issues, the lack of interaction with the opposite gender has its drawbacks. This change will help in conveying our feelings better and understanding others, which is vital for professional development.

After 75 years of being a women-only college, the prestigious Mount Carmel College recently announced its decision to transition into a fully co-ed institution. CE speaks to Carmelites – both present and past – and others, who share their reactions to the development.

