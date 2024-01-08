Influencer fined for creating nuisance on Metro trains in Bengaluru

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : A 27-year-old social media influencer, who was creating nuisance inside Metro trains on and off, was booked and penalised on Saturday. He and his mother visited the Upparpet police station on Saturday and apologised for his behaviour, said a Metro Rail source.

Santhosh Kumar, a resident of Geddalahalli in Bengaluru, is unemployed. He has studied up to SSLC and has 1.62 lakh followers on Instagram (Yash_Gowda_0271). He shot videos wearing colourful shirts and a pair of coolers with a white-frame.

“Kumar had the habit of screaming inside Metro trains and shocking co-passengers. He would upload the reel with the reaction of passengers on Instagram. The post would be removed after it became popular and then uploaded again. One of the reels made its way to the officers of BMRCL in which he is surrounded by Metro passengers. He is seen screaming at the top of his voice to his mother on a video call that he was travelling by Metro. Commuters have expressions of disgust or shock,” the source explained.

BMRCL asked its security team to keep an eye on his social media accounts and was on the lookout for him, he added. Kumar recently uploaded pictures of him and his friends on his two-wheeler with the registration number displayed. “Using the registration number, his address and details were gathered. A complaint was registered against him at the Upparpet police station on Friday. The police were not very keen to take our complaint. Metro’s Security Officer Puttamadaiah insisted action needs to be taken against Kumar. The cops relented and accepted the complaint,” said an official. Cops asked Kumar to come down to the station. “Accompanied by his mother, he met cops and submitted a written apology,” the official said.

The prankster was called to Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Interchange Metro station on Saturday and booked under Section 59 (1) of the Metro Act for creating a nuisance on BMRCL premises. “He was made to pay a penalty of Rs 500 and let off with a warning,” the official added. He was told to remove all posts on Metro from his Instagram handle.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU : A 27-year-old social media influencer, who was creating nuisance inside Metro trains on and off, was booked and penalised on Saturday. He and his mother visited the Upparpet police station on Saturday and apologised for his behaviour, said a Metro Rail source. Santhosh Kumar, a resident of Geddalahalli in Bengaluru, is unemployed. He has studied up to SSLC and has 1.62 lakh followers on Instagram (Yash_Gowda_0271). He shot videos wearing colourful shirts and a pair of coolers with a white-frame. “Kumar had the habit of screaming inside Metro trains and shocking co-passengers. He would upload the reel with the reaction of passengers on Instagram. The post would be removed after it became popular and then uploaded again. One of the reels made its way to the officers of BMRCL in which he is surrounded by Metro passengers. He is seen screaming at the top of his voice to his mother on a video call that he was travelling by Metro. Commuters have expressions of disgust or shock,” the source explained.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); BMRCL asked its security team to keep an eye on his social media accounts and was on the lookout for him, he added. Kumar recently uploaded pictures of him and his friends on his two-wheeler with the registration number displayed. “Using the registration number, his address and details were gathered. A complaint was registered against him at the Upparpet police station on Friday. The police were not very keen to take our complaint. Metro’s Security Officer Puttamadaiah insisted action needs to be taken against Kumar. The cops relented and accepted the complaint,” said an official. Cops asked Kumar to come down to the station. “Accompanied by his mother, he met cops and submitted a written apology,” the official said. The prankster was called to Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Interchange Metro station on Saturday and booked under Section 59 (1) of the Metro Act for creating a nuisance on BMRCL premises. “He was made to pay a penalty of Rs 500 and let off with a warning,” the official added. He was told to remove all posts on Metro from his Instagram handle. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp