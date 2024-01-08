Home Cities Bengaluru

 Right-wing activist Kerehalli files complaint against fake WhatsApp messages

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Right-wing activist Puneeth Kerehalli has filed a complaint with the Basavanagudi police, stating that fake WhatsApp messages were created using his phone number to create communal unrest.

The move comes after senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad shared a screenshot of a purported conversation in the WhatsApp group of Rashtra Rakshana Pade, which is run by Kerehalli, that showed the latter claiming that he was given the task to start communal riots by the BJP.

Based on Kerehalli’s complaint, the police registered a non-cognisable report (NCR) without naming the 
‘counter party’. Demanding the registration of an FIR, Kerehalli and his supporters sat on a protest in front of the police station. He alleged that the police were not ready to receive the complaint as it was against a Congress leader.

“This is the state of affairs in Karnataka. If anyone creates fake messages using the CM’s or minister’s details, immediate action will be taken. In my case, the police are not ready to mention Hariprasad’s name at all. He should reveal who shared with him the screenshots of the WhatsApp conversation,” he said.

