Engineering graduate run over by BMTC bus, Uttarahalli residents protest

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five people have been killed in separate road accidents in the city since Sunday, with one fatality resulting from a collision involving a BMTC bus, a second such incident reported within a week.

A 22-year-old man was run over by a BMTC bus when he tried to overtake it. The police said the accident occurred on Uttarahalli Main Road around 12.30 pm when the deceased, Tejas, an engineering graduate, was heading to his computer class.

Tejas, who was riding a bike, tried to overtake the bus, which was going from Banashankari to Kengeri. He fell on the road and was run over by the bus.Tejas, who hailed from Tumakuru, was staying at a PG in Kengeri. He came to the city a few months ago after completing his degree in aeronautical engineering to enrol in a computer science course.

Uttarahalli residents protested against BBMP and expressed concerns over the hazardous road condition. They demanded urgent improvements for the safety of the residents. The Kengeri traffic police detained the bus driver.

A hit-and-run incident claimed the life of a 60-year-old man while he was crossing the road. The accident occurred around 6.30 pm when the deceased, Narayan Swamy, was crossing the road near Budihalli village on Sunday. An overspeeding car heading towards Doddaballapur from Hoskote knocked him down killing him on the spot. Devanahalli traffic police are yet to identify the driver of the car.

In Devanahalli police limits, a man heading towards Nandi Hills with his friend died because of reckless riding. The deceased, Vasudeva, was riding a two-wheeler, while his friend Mohammed Abdullah was on the pillion when the accident occurred around 7 am on Monday. While taking a turn near the BB Road bypass, Vasudeva lost control of the vehicle and both fell on the road. Vasudeva died while being shifted to the hospital, while Abdullah escaped with minor injuries.

In another accident, riding under the influence of alcohol proved fatal for Raju, 44, as he rammed his two wheeler to the road median on Jayamahal Road around 7.45 pm on Sunday. The police said Raju and his friend consumed alcohol and were heading to Shivajinagar. While Raju was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead, his friend escaped with minor injuries.

A 20-year-old labourer died after being hit by a goods vehicle. The deceased, Raju Saruta, and five others were going in a van from Yelahanka towards Magadi Road around 11 pm on Sunday. Raju stopped the vehicle midway and was walking towards the opposite side of the road when the goods vehicle coming from the opposite direction crashed into him.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Five people have been killed in separate road accidents in the city since Sunday, with one fatality resulting from a collision involving a BMTC bus, a second such incident reported within a week. A 22-year-old man was run over by a BMTC bus when he tried to overtake it. The police said the accident occurred on Uttarahalli Main Road around 12.30 pm when the deceased, Tejas, an engineering graduate, was heading to his computer class. Tejas, who was riding a bike, tried to overtake the bus, which was going from Banashankari to Kengeri. He fell on the road and was run over by the bus.Tejas, who hailed from Tumakuru, was staying at a PG in Kengeri. He came to the city a few months ago after completing his degree in aeronautical engineering to enrol in a computer science course. Uttarahalli residents protested against BBMP and expressed concerns over the hazardous road condition. They demanded urgent improvements for the safety of the residents. The Kengeri traffic police detained the bus driver. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A hit-and-run incident claimed the life of a 60-year-old man while he was crossing the road. The accident occurred around 6.30 pm when the deceased, Narayan Swamy, was crossing the road near Budihalli village on Sunday. An overspeeding car heading towards Doddaballapur from Hoskote knocked him down killing him on the spot. Devanahalli traffic police are yet to identify the driver of the car. In Devanahalli police limits, a man heading towards Nandi Hills with his friend died because of reckless riding. The deceased, Vasudeva, was riding a two-wheeler, while his friend Mohammed Abdullah was on the pillion when the accident occurred around 7 am on Monday. While taking a turn near the BB Road bypass, Vasudeva lost control of the vehicle and both fell on the road. Vasudeva died while being shifted to the hospital, while Abdullah escaped with minor injuries. In another accident, riding under the influence of alcohol proved fatal for Raju, 44, as he rammed his two wheeler to the road median on Jayamahal Road around 7.45 pm on Sunday. The police said Raju and his friend consumed alcohol and were heading to Shivajinagar. While Raju was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead, his friend escaped with minor injuries. A 20-year-old labourer died after being hit by a goods vehicle. The deceased, Raju Saruta, and five others were going in a van from Yelahanka towards Magadi Road around 11 pm on Sunday. Raju stopped the vehicle midway and was walking towards the opposite side of the road when the goods vehicle coming from the opposite direction crashed into him. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp