FIR against BDA apartment owners for fraudulent registration

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : A top official at the Kengeri Sub-Registrar office has filed an FIR against a few flat owners of BDA residential apartment complex, ‘Kailash Properties’, in Kengeri on charges of impersonation and false registration. This follows a relentless pursuit of the matter by another flat owner KS Ravikumar, an advocate, for eight years, including approaching the Lokayukta.

The case was registered by senior officer YH Venkatesh on January 2, 2024, under the Karnataka Registration Act 1908 (Sections 82 & 83). Flat owner Ganapati Hegde has been named the main accused.

Ravikumar told TNIE, “The whole issue boils down to the fact that Hegde chose to register the Deed of Declaration for the apartment on October 16, 2015. This deed specifies all the assets in a particular property and has to be done only by the property owner or promoter as per Section 13 (2) of the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act, 1972. It is illegal for flat buyers to do it. It also needs to be done before the sale of the first flat.”

There are 300 flats in the complex and BDA should have done it but they missed it, he added. The advocate approached the District Registrar office in Jayanagar in December 2022 and pointed it out, but they did not take action, he claimed. He then approached the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) in June 2023.

“With no action taken by the IGR too, I approached the Lokayukta and filed a complaint. After that, the IGR contacted the District Registrar office and then they instructed the local Kengeri office to take strict action. Finally, the FIR was filed at the Kengeri police station on January 2,” he added.

Charging a few flat owners of indulging in groupism, Ravikumar said the power and water supply in his house was cut off a few times as he dared to take on this illegal activity. “Maintenance charges are being charged much higher than is required,” he added.

