Layered in perspectives

BENGALURU: Different perspectives can lead to starkly contrasting narratives of the same event, as director Akira Kurosawa masterfully showed in his 1950 masterpiece Rashomon. There is a thrill in trying to unveil the truth when different sides fight for their perspective, and that is the thrill that screenwriter and playwright Dr Shweta Pendse envisions, bringing with her Marathi play 38 Krushna Villa coming to the city on February 4.

When asked about the inspiration for the play, Pendse says, “The thing is, if I tell you the reason, people will understand the subject, which I don’t want, because it is supposed to be a suspense. All I can say is that I am inclined towards literature and psychology and I tried to make a combination of both in this play.” The two-character play revolves around an accomplished writer, played by Girish Oak and a stranger who makes serious allegations against him, played by Pendse. “It is about how he fights against those allegations. And ultimately, who wins? Who is correct, what is the truth?” says Pendse, whose work as a screenwriter for the Marathi movie, Bardo, led to a National Film award for the best feature film in Marathi in 2021.

Veteran director Vijay Kenkre, who has directed over 100 Marathi plays and has also acted in Hindi movies like Monica, Oh My Darling, says the play was different from others he has done because of its novel concept. “It’s a play with two characters, no blackout and nothing but substance. So, the most challenging part was to give visuals to those words without making it too simplistic,” says Kenkre. Owing to the challenges, he was sceptical of opening the play commercially. “Doing a play like this in experimental theatre is normal but when you do it for masses, then how much would you compromise? I didn’t do that because I had faith in my audience.”

Because the story relies heavily on perception, Pendse had to be careful not to leave any loopholes. “It’s a discussion play so it becomes important for a writer to keep the audience glued. I had to keep people thinking that he could also be wrong, or that this woman, maybe she’s not speaking the truth. That was challenging and I loved the writing process. I was with the script for six years. And when I started writing it, I completed it in three days,” he shares.

Organised by Mitramandal, the play will be performed for the first time in the city. “We were sceptical about launching this play commercially because people are used to comedies, cliche murder mysteries or courtroom dramas, but this play is different. Bengaluru has a sensible audience so we are sure they will like it,” says Pendse, adding, “Bengaluru has a tradition of theatre with the likes of Girish Karnad and Chandrashekhara Kambara, and the audience is well versed in theatre which makes them receptive.”

(The play will be staged on Feb 4, 10am at New Horizon Engineering College, Kadubeesanahalli. Tickets priced at Rs 500 on bookmyshow.com)

