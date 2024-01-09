Melange of flavours: A harmonious blend of diverse culinary influences

Aslam Gafoor By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Bengaluru, a hub of culinary creativity, is set to experience a vibrant mix of flavours and innovative concepts in the food and beverage scene in 2024. Anticipation surrounds potential trends – could it be the rise of large microbreweries, a surge in plant-based diets, the emergence of chic coffee cafes and neighbourhood bars, or perhaps a harmonious blend of diverse culinary influences? Industry experts share insights, providing an exclusive sneak peek into the upcoming year’s gastronomic landscape.

Chef Manu Chandra, founder and partner of Lupa & Single Thread Catering, predicts a rise in small chef-led spaces marked by a local, low-risk approach and a cozy neighbourhood ambience. Highlighting a significant trend, he notes hotels collaborating with external entities, anticipating a thriving food and beverage scene. Additionally, Chandra foresees the arrival of chefs and businesses from abroad, making 2024 a year of global culinary influence, albeit with a talent crunch in the industry.

Chef Vikas Seth, culinary director at Embassy Leisure, envisions a substantial move towards sustainability, emphasising local sourcing, and reducing packaging waste. Anticipating growth in plant-based options and innovative functional foods, he also notes a demand for regional and unexplored international cuisines, particularly highlighting the popularity of Mexican cuisine. Seth predicts a surge in mindful eating trends, health focus, conscious food choices, and a heightened appreciation for farm-to-table concepts.

Abhijit Saha, founder and principal consultant at Ace Hospitality & Consulting, outlines 2024 global trends, emphasising sustainability, experiential dining, and technological innovation. Anticipating a surge in cafes, smart casual restaurants, and comfort food establishments, Saha envisions a rise in unique, chef-driven eateries for memorable experiences. However, amidst exciting developments, he cautions about rising dining costs due to ingredient prices, supply chain disruptions, and climate change. Saha also notes a continued demand for convenience foods, evident in the popularity of food delivery and takeaways.

Chethan Hegde, founder of 1522, observes a growing preference for diverse and fusion dining experiences among customers featuring an array of small plates, appetisers, and comforting dishes. Sally by 1522, with its multi-cuisine menu and emphasis on locally sourced ingredients, mirrors this trend. The addition of naturally infused cocktails and a commitment to sustainability caters to the demand for unique dining experiences.

Sombir Choudhary, culinary partner at Soka, Raahi, and Jamming Goat, notes the rising preference for locally produced millets and the use of berries, herbs, and spices. Choudhary’s idea of harmonising tradition with innovation is displayed at the newly launched Orah Brew Garden. This establishment features a dedicated menu section highlighting coastal and nati delicacies, effectively capturing the dynamic evolution of Bengaluru’s culinary landscape.

Rahul Khanna, co-founder of Azure Hospitality, envisions Bengaluru’s culinary future as a seamless blend of tradition, cosmopolitan influences, and refined tastes. Expecting a captivating mixology scene, he anticipates a new era of sensory delight, redefining the city’s beverage culture with innovative concoctions. Khanna also predicts a trend towards home catering for private events, further shaping the dynamic culinary scene in the city.

