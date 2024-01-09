Notice to actor Darshan, other Kannada celebs over late-night party

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kannada actors Darshan, Dolly Dhananjay, Mandya MP Sumalatha’s son and actor Abhishek Ambareesh, Sathish Ninasam, Chikkanna, producer Rockline Venkatesh, director Tarun Sudhir, and music director V Hari Krishna have landed in trouble as the police have issued them notices for allegedly partying at Jetlag Bar and Grill pub in Rajaji Nagar beyond permissible hours.

The celebrities reportedly partied on January 3 to celebrate the success of Darshan’s latest film ‘Kaatera’, which is directed by Tarun Sudhir and produced by Rockline Venkatesh. Around 12.30 am, the Subramanya Nagar police instructed the pub to shut down on time, but it reportedly served liquor and played loud music till 3.30 am.

The police had registered an FIR against Prashant, the manager of the pub, and Shashirekha Jagadish, the owner of the pub, under the Karnataka Excise Act. The police have asked the pub owner to provide CCTV footage of the January 3 night when the celebrations happened.

A senior police officer said notices have been issued to eight persons, including Darshan, to appear before the investigation officer in connection with the incident.

The Subramanya Nagar police were also reportedly questioned by senior officials for ‘failure of action’ as they allowed the pub to function till early morning.

