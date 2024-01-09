PIL says seer crossed ocean, can’t be peethadhipati, High Court dismisses plea

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Karnataka High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation filed by a follower of Sri Madhwacharya, seeking directions to restrain Sri Sugunendra Theertharu from taking charge as Peethadhipati and participating in ‘Paryaya’ of Ashta Mutt of Udupi on the ground that he had travelled to the United States and crossed the ocean.

Orally observing that these are religious matters in which courts cannot interfere, the division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit dismissed the petition filed by Gururaj Jeevan Rao, a resident of Bengaluru.

He stated that the Peethadhipati of Ashta Mutt is forbidden from crossing the sea. If any Peethadhipati has done so, he is restricted from touching the idol of Lord Krishna, which is a disqualification to worship the idol.

Sri Sugunendra Theertharu travelled to the US in 1997 and crossed the ocean and hence he is ineligible to touch and worship Lord Krishna. Further, Sri Sugunendra Theertharu is not a Peethadhipati appointed by Dwandwa Mutt. He was appointed as Junior Peethadhipati by Puthige Mutt. On these grounds, he is ineligible to take charge as Peethadhipati and participate in ‘Paryaya’, the petitioner pleaded. He also requested the court to issue directions to the state government to constitute a committee to prescribe guidelines for conducting ‘Paryaya’ at Ashta Mutt.

The process of ‘Paryaya’ commenced on Monday and Sri Sugunendra Theertharu entered ‘Pura Pravesha’. The ‘Paryaya’ ends on January 18.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU : The Karnataka High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation filed by a follower of Sri Madhwacharya, seeking directions to restrain Sri Sugunendra Theertharu from taking charge as Peethadhipati and participating in ‘Paryaya’ of Ashta Mutt of Udupi on the ground that he had travelled to the United States and crossed the ocean. Orally observing that these are religious matters in which courts cannot interfere, the division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit dismissed the petition filed by Gururaj Jeevan Rao, a resident of Bengaluru. He stated that the Peethadhipati of Ashta Mutt is forbidden from crossing the sea. If any Peethadhipati has done so, he is restricted from touching the idol of Lord Krishna, which is a disqualification to worship the idol. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sri Sugunendra Theertharu travelled to the US in 1997 and crossed the ocean and hence he is ineligible to touch and worship Lord Krishna. Further, Sri Sugunendra Theertharu is not a Peethadhipati appointed by Dwandwa Mutt. He was appointed as Junior Peethadhipati by Puthige Mutt. On these grounds, he is ineligible to take charge as Peethadhipati and participate in ‘Paryaya’, the petitioner pleaded. He also requested the court to issue directions to the state government to constitute a committee to prescribe guidelines for conducting ‘Paryaya’ at Ashta Mutt. The process of ‘Paryaya’ commenced on Monday and Sri Sugunendra Theertharu entered ‘Pura Pravesha’. The ‘Paryaya’ ends on January 18. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp