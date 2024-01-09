‘There are such fantastic choices at hand’: Actor Manoj Bajpayee

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The trailer for the upcoming series Killer Soup starts with the AR Rahman classic Tu Hi Re, and as it goes forward, this black comedy-cum-thriller brings out varied emotions that a good trailer should. With a star cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sen-Sharma, Mohanlal, Sayaji Shinde, and Nassar, the audience unanimously looks forward to an entertaining show.

Bajpayee, who was recently in the city, introduces the series – which is releasing on Jan 11 – as a mad, dark and quirky thriller by Abhishek Chaubey. “The show has many fantastic talents from South India. And it’s a crazy ride,” explains Bajpayee about the film in which he and Sen-Sharma will be seen together for the first time.

Even Bajpayee is surprised that this pairing hadn’t happened before. “I am quite surprised that nobody offered us a project together until now. There was never a case where Koko had rejected an offer where I was also supposed to be featured or vice-versa. She is a fine artiste with magnificent talent,” says Bajpayee, hoping this is just the beginning of something bigger in the workspace.

Apart from Sen-Sharma’s acting skills, Bajpayee also admires her as a director. However, he himself is not looking forward to venturing in this direction. “I don’t even think of becoming a director. This does not cross my mind because there are such fantastic choices at hand. Right now all I am thinking is doing justice to all of them and how to break boundaries as an actor,” he affirms.

Right from his debut in the National Award-winning movie Bandit Queen, the iconic Bhiku Mhatre in Satya, the love-struck Maharaja Vijayendra Singh in Zubeidaa or the recent Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man series, Bajpayee has always played unforgettable roles. Many aspire to pick roles as he does, however, he says, “I don’t get naturally attracted to anything. It has to be a great script or character that one has never performed before, which also gives me a chance to give my interpretation and which challenges me to do something very new with myself.”

One such role was Dasru, the character he played in his last film, Joram. The movie revolves around a tribal man, along with his infant daughter who is on the run from a system that has labelled him a killer. An intense role for himself too, he has moments that still stay with him. Looking forward to the Killer Soup, Bajpayee hopes Bengalureans enjoy this dark comedy.

