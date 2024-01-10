Karnataka Governor tests positive for Covid-19, under home quarantine

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot tested Covid positive on Tuesday. Special Secretary to Governor R Prabhushankar in a press note said that the Governor is under home-quarantine.

“His health is stable but all the scheduled programmes and appointments (of Governor) stands cancelled till further intimation,” Prabhushankar said.

Further, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said doctors are closely monitoring his health and providing necessary treatment at Raj Bhavan. It should be noted that a delegation led by opposition BJP party which included Leader of Opposition R Ashok, former chief ministers Basavaraj Bommai and Sadananda Gowda and others met him on Tuesday morning.

He also chaired a review session on the advancements in the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan at Raj Bhavan which was attended by Principal Secretary of Health Anil TK, Dr Naveen Bhat, Mission Director, NHM and others. On Monday too, the Governor had attended many programmes. Sources from the health department revealed that all his symptomatic close contacts will be tested. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and others took to ‘X’ to wish the Governor a speedy recovery.

