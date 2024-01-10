Oath can be taken in the name of God: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noting that an oath can be taken in the name of God or by solemn affirmation without taking any name of God, the Karnataka High Court dismissed a public interest litigation seeking the disqualification of nine ministers and 37 MLAs for not taking oath in the prescribed format.

The division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit dismissed the petition filed by Bhimappa Gundappa Gadad, a social worker from Belagavi. He contended that MLAs and some ministers committed a breach of the constitutional imperative enacted in Article 188 read with Schedule III of the Constitution and they should be disqualified.

He submitted that these MLAs and ministers should be asked to pay a penalty as prescribed under Article

193 of the Constitution, for each day of attending the office/Assembly.

“We decline indulgence in the matter since the oath has been taken in substantial compliance with the format. It is not uncommon in Indian society that the people and their elected representatives do show due deference to the sages, social reformers and tall figures who have contributed to the upliftment of society, more particularly, of downtrodden sections. At times, tall figures like Bhagawan Buddha, Jagajyothi Basaveshwara, Dr BR Ambedkar, etc., are held as daivaansha-sambhootaas. That is divine incarnates which the English word ‘God’ employed in the constitutional formats in the Third Schedule, does nearly denote the same. It is said in Kannada ‘devanobba, naama halavu’ nearly meaning that: God is one, though he is called by multiple names,” the court observed.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Noting that an oath can be taken in the name of God or by solemn affirmation without taking any name of God, the Karnataka High Court dismissed a public interest litigation seeking the disqualification of nine ministers and 37 MLAs for not taking oath in the prescribed format. The division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit dismissed the petition filed by Bhimappa Gundappa Gadad, a social worker from Belagavi. He contended that MLAs and some ministers committed a breach of the constitutional imperative enacted in Article 188 read with Schedule III of the Constitution and they should be disqualified. He submitted that these MLAs and ministers should be asked to pay a penalty as prescribed under Article 193 of the Constitution, for each day of attending the office/Assembly. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We decline indulgence in the matter since the oath has been taken in substantial compliance with the format. It is not uncommon in Indian society that the people and their elected representatives do show due deference to the sages, social reformers and tall figures who have contributed to the upliftment of society, more particularly, of downtrodden sections. At times, tall figures like Bhagawan Buddha, Jagajyothi Basaveshwara, Dr BR Ambedkar, etc., are held as daivaansha-sambhootaas. That is divine incarnates which the English word ‘God’ employed in the constitutional formats in the Third Schedule, does nearly denote the same. It is said in Kannada ‘devanobba, naama halavu’ nearly meaning that: God is one, though he is called by multiple names,” the court observed. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp