Setting off an uproar

BENGALURU : ‘Film’s success reveals sensibilities of our audiences’

I haven’t seen Animal, nor will I. My daughter said it was atrocious. I respect her opinion and the misogyny that is supposed to be in the film would make it an even more irritating watch for me. What Akhtar said is right. The film’s success reveals the sensibilities of our audiences. If people like such films, filmmakers are bound to feel tempted to please the audiences and pander to their taste. At the same time, who am I to judge what is good or bad taste. But in a healthy society, I feel we ought to have a much higher critical threshold of acceptibility. Even people like Akhtar may be guilty of being partisan. If you’re going to speak up, you should be doing it every time when its offensive to sensibility and not just when the offense is not from your side. Otherwise, it’s better to keep quiet all the time.

Prakash Belawadi, theatre artiste

‘Creative freedom is becoming a licence for abuse’

When someone as celebrated as Javed Akhtar is commenting on your work, as a maker of the film, you may or may not agree with it. But as long as everything is within a good space, you have an argument and a debate, that’s the end of it. Once it crosses the personal boundary, and it becomes a vicious attack, then we are getting into a dangerous space. I have a clear opinion against censorship. But these days, creative freedom is becoming a licence for abuse. I am at liberty to express my opinions, but it doesn’t mean I can go punch someone because I don’t agree with their views.

Ritwik Simha, theatre personality

‘There Shouldn’t be censorship of any form’

The response that Javed Akhtar received for expressing concerns about films that celebrate misogyny is uncalled for. I believe there shouldn’t be censorship of any form. Ideally, there should be a rating system that would inform audiences about what to expect from a film. Whatever might be the debate around Animal, it shouldn’t be censored. At the same time, when the film is criticised, it’s up to the team to choose whether to be gracious about the feedback or hit back viciously. They might have expected criticism even before release and it seems like they have decided that offence is the best form of defence.

KM Chaitanya, filmmaker

‘Gore, violence and misogyny normalised’

Akhtar’s comments are very true, they make us question

ourselves on what we are appreciating in life. Gore, violence and misogyny have become normalised. We, as a society, have not only become used to it but desensitised to it. On one hand, we are shedding light on domestic violence, and on the other, you

have films like Animal which glorify misogyny.

Kavitha Lankesh, filmmaker-activist

‘Suffered toxic masculinity from the time Earth started spinning’

Of course, the Animal team’s comment is true that if it was a woman who asked a man to lick her shoe, perhaps no one would have protested! That’s because one wants to redress gender inequality. We’ve suffered toxic masculinity from the time Earth started spinning. Moreover, as an artiste, once you put out your work, whether it may be a film, a book or anything, it’s not in your hands anymore. You can make a sequel or expand on the work, but it’s up to the audiences to comment, react, show affection or even hostility. That cannot be controlled by the makers of the art. I am with Javed Akhtar on this.

Shinie Antony, author

‘Can’t judge entire society based onwhat they watch’

I’ve heard that Animal is misogynistic and I’m not planning to watch it. But it’s not my business if people in this country want to. I don’t think you can judge an entire society based on what they like to watch. Sure, the film has made hundreds of crores, because millions have watched it. But I watch X-rated films. Does that make me a bad person? No. There are some times that I like

to laugh watching these things. People have different reasons for what they do, what they watch and what they agree on.

Ashvin Matthew, actor-filmmaker

Veteran filmmaker Javed Akhtar’s sharp critique of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal was followed by a sharper rebuttal by the team behind the film, who controversially went on to question Akhtar’s artistic credibility. Filmmakers, thespians and authors, speak to Dese Gowda about the changing relationship between creators and consumers and its consequences.

