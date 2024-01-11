Home Cities Bengaluru

Family of six attempts suicide in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru

The family members said they had taken a loan of Rs 50 lakh by mortgaging their house in Padarayanapura, JJ Nagar, to grow ginger crop.

Published: 11th January 2024 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2024 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Vidhan Soudha, Karnataka Legislative Assembly

A file photo of Vidhan Soudha used for representational purposes.(Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A family of six, including two women, doused themselves with kerosene in a suicide bid in front of the Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday morning, following which they were taken into custody by the police. 

The family members said they had taken a loan of Rs 50 lakh by mortgaging their house in Padarayanapura, JJ Nagar, to grow ginger crops. Despite paying Rs 97 lakh, including the interest, the cooperative bank allegedly auctioned their property.

They also alleged that Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan had promised to help them, but did not keep up. Without any place to stay, the family attempted to kill themselves.  Initially, the family started protesting outside Vidhana Soudha seeking an appointment with the Chief Minister.

Later, one of the family members started pouring kerosene that was brought in a plastic bottle on each other and shouted to set themselves on fire. The police immediately took the family into custody. The police have registered a case against Mohammed Munaid (48), and his wife Shaishta Banu (44), residents of Padarayanapura. 

“The Vidhana Soudha police have booked the couple for public nuisance (IPC 290) and attempt to commit suicide (IPC 309),” HT Shekhar, DCP (Central) told The New Indian Express. Banu alleged that their house worth around Rs 3 crores was auctioned by the bank for just Rs 1.41 crore. “We have been regularly going to the minister’s (Zameer Khan) house for the last two years, seeking his help to reduce the interest rate as we are facing financial issues. A loan of Rs 50 lakh was taken in 2016 for a ginger crop,” she added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vidhan Soudha Karnataka suicide attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp