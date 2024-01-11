Finest of Fits at Golden Globes

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 81st edition of the Golden Globe Awards saw some well-deserved wins with Oppenheimer ruling the chart with five wins, including Christopher Nolan for Best Director and Cillian Murphy for Best Actor. Emma Stone took home the trophy of Best Actress for her role in Poor Things. While the award is about movies, it is tradition to pick the best dressed.

Many, including stylist Anugrah Samuel Phillips, thought men made a clean sweep this year. Phillips’ list topper was Cillian Murphy who went for a full Saint Laurent with a classic tux, which gave out the Victorian playboy vibe. Talk about men’s fashion and it is impossible to miss Timothee Chalamet, who chose to go with an innovative sparkly tuxedo. “Men didn’t disappoint at all. There were many playful versions of the traditional black suits. It is an art to carry all-white and Andrew Scott, as we know as a hot priest, did that beautifully in an all-white Valentino,” says Phillips.

For stylist Kiran Reynolds, it was the feminine energy that impressed her. One classic example of that was Natalie Portman, who wore an artsy multi-coloured bedazzled floral Dior gown (a brand she has been an ambassador of for years), with an empire waist, and a square neckline accessorised with diamond drop. Her list also includes Hailee Steinfeld, who had her moment in a pink Prada gown giving an Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s vibe. “All the looks were very romantic and unapologetically feminine. Something soft and ethereal about each of these looks while also quite bold - an expression of strong womanhood,” she explains.

For stylist Zoya Joy originally from Bengaluru, it was the classics on the women’s lists that she loved. “Rosamund Pike arrived dressed in a Christian Dior Fall 2019 couture black gown and a decorative headpiece. The fact that she turned dealing with skiing accident scars into a fashion game speaks for how fashion is not about restrictions,” says Joy.

