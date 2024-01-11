Goa horror: Boy killed by mother laid to rest in city
The child’s body was brought to Bengaluru after autopsy in Chitradurga.
Published: 11th January 2024 11:31 AM | Last Updated: 11th January 2024 11:31 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU : Four-year-old Chinmay, who was allegedly murdered by his mother in Goa, was laid to rest at Harishchandra Ghat in Rajajinagar on Wednesday morning. The child’s body was brought to Bengaluru after autopsy in Chitradurga.
The last rites were performed by his father Venkat Raman, a data scientist, who flew down to Bengaluru from Indonesia. The body was shifted to the house of Raman’s parents’ in Rajajinagar after the autopsy.
Meanwhile, accused Suchana Seth last posted on Instagram three months ago. The post featured a child playing near an aquarium, accompanied by a cryptic caption with hashtags like #whatwillhappen. Seth was reportedly living in a flat near Thanisandra, which she had vacated about four months ago.