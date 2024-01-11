Home Cities Bengaluru

Goa horror: Boy killed by mother laid to rest in city

The child’s body was brought to Bengaluru after autopsy in Chitradurga. 

Suchana Seth, who murdered her four-year-old child in Goa | Special arrangement

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Four-year-old Chinmay, who was allegedly murdered by his mother in Goa, was laid to rest at Harishchandra Ghat in Rajajinagar on Wednesday morning. The child’s body was brought to Bengaluru after autopsy in Chitradurga. 

This was accused Suchana Seth’s 
last post on Instagram 

The last rites were performed by his  father Venkat Raman, a data scientist, who flew down to Bengaluru from Indonesia. The body was shifted to the house of Raman’s parents’ in Rajajinagar after the autopsy.

Meanwhile, accused Suchana Seth last posted on Instagram three months ago. The post featured a child playing near an aquarium, accompanied by a cryptic caption with hashtags like #whatwillhappen. Seth was reportedly living in a flat near Thanisandra, which she had vacated about four months ago.

