No separate crematorium for Covid victims: Karnataka Health Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Cabinet Sub-Committee on COVID-19 led by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao recommended the cremation of COVID victims be conducted at a common crematorium or cemetery. The directive emphasizes that crematorium staff must not refuse dead bodies brought for cremation in any crematorium or cemetery, within BBMP and district jurisdictions.

During the cremation, staff members are instructed to take necessary precautions, including that of wearing N-95 masks, gloves, and PPE kits. Post cremation, the disposal of remains should align with the prescribed guidelines.

Besides, implementing these measures lies with the authorities concerned and district administrations under the BBMP. The directive aims to establish a standardized and cautious approach to the cremation process that contributes to public safety in the context of Covid-19.

