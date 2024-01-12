Home Cities Bengaluru

No separate crematorium for Covid victims: Karnataka Health Minister

Published: 12th January 2024 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2024 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

A medic puts up a notice at a Covid-19 testing centre of the district hospital after cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 were detected. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Cabinet Sub-Committee on COVID-19 led by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao recommended the cremation of COVID victims be conducted at a common crematorium or cemetery. The directive emphasizes that crematorium staff must not refuse dead bodies brought for cremation in any crematorium or cemetery, within BBMP and district jurisdictions.

During the cremation, staff members are instructed to take necessary precautions, including that of wearing N-95 masks, gloves, and PPE kits. Post cremation, the disposal of remains should align with the prescribed guidelines.

Besides, implementing these measures lies with the authorities concerned and district administrations under the BBMP. The directive aims to establish a standardized and cautious approach to the cremation process that contributes to public safety in the context of Covid-19.

