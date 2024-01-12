Truckers to stay off roads to protest against hit and run law from January 17

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lorries and trucks will stay off the roads from midnight of January 17 as the Federation of Karnataka Lorry Owners’ Association has declared an indefinite strike against the proposed punishment for hit-and-run cases under the new Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Addressing media persons on Thursday, association president C Naveen Reddy said except for transporting essential items such as vegetables, medicine, and milk, their vehicles will not enter roads. He announced that the strike will continue until their demands are met.

“The lorry strike will be held from midnight that day and all truck drivers of the state will participate in the strike. Only when the government takes back the law, we will call off the strike,” he said. Under the proposed law, drivers who cause road accidents by reckless driving and fail to inform the police or any government official face a fine of Rs 7 lakh, and jail for up to 10 years.

Stating the proposed law as unscientific, Reddy said, “Only due to fear of mob attack, drivers flee the spot. Imagine what the situation will be like if the driver is found on the spot in case of an accident. His life will be at stake and who will look after his family.”

