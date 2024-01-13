Darshan, 7 others appear before police

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa along with actors Abhishek Ambareesh, Chikkanna, Ninasam Satish and Dolly Dhananjay, producer Rockline Venkatesh, ‘Kaatera’ film director Tharun Sudhir and music director Harikrishna appeared before the investigating officer (IO) at the Subramanyanagar police station around 4.30 pm on Friday.

The police had issued notices to them over a late-night party at Jetlag Bar and Grill restobar in Rajaji Nagar, opposite Orion Mall. They celebrated the success of ‘Kaatera’ at the restobar on January 4. The police had also registered an FIR against Shashirekha Jagadish, owner of the restobar, and manager Prashanth under Sections 36B and 41 of the Karnataka Excise Act and Sections 103 and 109 of the Karnataka Police Act.

Darshan had sought time to appear before the IO as he was in Dubai. The names of eight persons cropped up during the questioning of those present in the restobar on the day of the party. As the celebrities were inside the restobar, alcohol was served till 3.15 am on January 4, according to the police. The restobar was closed only after the police asked the partygoers to leave the place.

Rockline Venkatesh told reporters that it must be the first time where the police had issued notices to the customers of a bar. “People with vested interests are targeting Darshan. We know the people behind this,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU : Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa along with actors Abhishek Ambareesh, Chikkanna, Ninasam Satish and Dolly Dhananjay, producer Rockline Venkatesh, ‘Kaatera’ film director Tharun Sudhir and music director Harikrishna appeared before the investigating officer (IO) at the Subramanyanagar police station around 4.30 pm on Friday. The police had issued notices to them over a late-night party at Jetlag Bar and Grill restobar in Rajaji Nagar, opposite Orion Mall. They celebrated the success of ‘Kaatera’ at the restobar on January 4. The police had also registered an FIR against Shashirekha Jagadish, owner of the restobar, and manager Prashanth under Sections 36B and 41 of the Karnataka Excise Act and Sections 103 and 109 of the Karnataka Police Act. Darshan had sought time to appear before the IO as he was in Dubai. The names of eight persons cropped up during the questioning of those present in the restobar on the day of the party. As the celebrities were inside the restobar, alcohol was served till 3.15 am on January 4, according to the police. The restobar was closed only after the police asked the partygoers to leave the place.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Rockline Venkatesh told reporters that it must be the first time where the police had issued notices to the customers of a bar. “People with vested interests are targeting Darshan. We know the people behind this,” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp